CPD locates stolen truck, arrests two

Jim Harris 17 hours ago

Clinton Police arrested two people on Friday morning after a stolen pickup truck was located in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart.

Shortly after 10:30 am Friday, Clinton officers located a 1998 Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the store on Tanner Lane that had been reported stolen out of Knox County. Inside, they found passenger Russell Jerrell, who told officers that the driver of the truck had gone inside Great Clips for a haircut. Officers made contact with that individual, identified as Roger Young, inside the salon and he told them he had just purchased the vehicle.

Young’s license was found to be revoked, and it also turned out that Jerrell had an attachment out of Juvenile Court as well, so both men were placed into custody. While searching Jerrell, officers reported that they found substances believed to be six grams of meth, slightly less than a gram of heroin, and what he identified to officers as four Xanax pills in plastic baggies in his pockets. A search of his backpack revealed paraphernalia consistent with selling drugs, according to the report.

Both men were taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.

