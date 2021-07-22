Clinton to celebrate Main Street designation with big block party

Historic Downtown Clinton will be hopping on Friday afternoon, into the evening hours!

The City of Clinton, the Downtown Merchants and the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special event to celebrate the recent designation of Clinton’s downtown area as a Tennessee Main Street Community.

The Main Street Program provides training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts. Each selected areas of their downtown centers where the program will focus on historic preservation, community events and economic vitality.

The program requires communities to illustrate a commitment from local government and other local organizations, an adequate organizational budget, a strong historic preservation ethic, a collection of historic commercial buildings and a walkable district.

Friday’s festivities will overlap with the weekly Clinton FARM Market, which runs from 3 to 6 pm in the municipal parking lot off of Commerce Street. The events on Market begin at 4 pm, with the celebratory ribbon-cutting celebrating the Main Street designation set for 4:15 pm at the Maude W. Brown Park. Market Street will be closed off between 4 and 10 pm Friday.

After that, there will be a Cornhole tournament sponsored by the Clinton Rotary Club for the benefit of the local teachers’ supply depot, food trucks, live music, plus The Garden on Market will be open from 5 to 10 pm, there will be a Kids Watermelon eating contest, and Root Beer Floats will be sold by Hoskins. In addition, there will be a host of family-friendly activities to celebrate Clinton’s status as one of just 42 cities in the state to be named a Main Street Community.

For more information, follow this link.

