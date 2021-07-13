Clinton Middle’s Owens a Finalist for TN Principal of the Year

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year, and one Anderson County educator is on that very short list. RaeAnn Owens, the principal at the Clinton Middle College & Career Academy, is the finalist representing the East Tennessee CORE region.

The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: East Middle and West.

“Throughout the past year, I have seen such inspiring dedication and drive within our school leaders as they have stayed focused on putting the needs of our students first,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a press release. “Having exceptional leaders in our schools is important for our students and our entire school communities, and I am grateful for their commitment to helping make Tennessee the best for all.”

According to the Department of Education, the Tennessee Principal of the Year award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

Here is a look at the nine finalists for 2021-22 Principal of the Year:

West Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Shelby/Municipals Tyler Salyer Collierville Elementary Collierville Schools Southwest Shannon Taylor Bargerton Elementary Henderson County Schools Northwest Kevin Turner Dyer School Gibson County Special School District

Middle Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Mid Cumberland Nicole Miller Olszewski KIPP Antioch College Prep Middle State Board of Education South Central Kelly Myers Highland Park Elementary Maury County Schools Upper Cumberland Rebecca Ryan Findlay Elementary White County Schools

East Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Southeast Autumn O’Bryan Cleveland High Cleveland City Schools East Tennessee RaeAnn Owens Clinton Middle College and Career Academy Anderson County Schools First Tennessee Chris Hampton Dobyns-Bennett High Kingsport City Schools

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, whose district encompasses Anderson County, stated: “I would like to congratulate RaeAnn Owens on this great honor. I appreciate her hard work and dedication on behalf of our parents and students. Anderson County Schools and Clinton Middle College are the envy of the state and individuals like RaeAnn are a big reason why.”

Nominations of one principal and one supervisor were accepted from the state’s school districts. Out of more than 60 applications, up to three regional semifinalists were identified by selection committees in each region, and the finalists for each award were then selected by a state-level selection committee.

Principal and Supervisor of the Year finalists will now proceed to an interview that will be held in in the coming weeks. Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration held this fall. To learn more about the Tennessee Principal of the Year and the Supervisor of the Year Awards, click here. The Supervisor finalists were also announced on Monday, and the statewide awards themselves will be announced later this year.