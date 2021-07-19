Clinton Library announces Summer Reading Finale for July 30

(Submitted) The Clinton Public Library will host its Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 30th at 5:00pm. Following the year’s theme of “Tails and Tales”, the library is throwing an old-fashioned lawn party. Bring your pet and join the pet parade. Play games like Giant Candyland, Jenga, and more. The library will provide refreshments and will end out the night with a Super Sponge Ball water fight! Throughout the event we’ll be accepting donations to benefit the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

If you participated in the Summer Reading Challenge, the library will start accepting reading logs during the event all the way through close of business on August 6th. If you need one or would like to review the reading challenge requirements, new brochures can be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library’s website at https://clintonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading/.

Clinton Public Library would like to thank everyone who participated in Summer Reading 2021. Thanks to you all, we’ve registered over 300 people this year! A great big thank you goes out to the Friends of the Clinton Public Library who generously sponsor the Summer Reading program every year as well as the performers and local businesses who made this year’s program such a fun experience for everyone!

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website or check out all our social media pages. You can also sign up for our monthly enewsletter (via our website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

