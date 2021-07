The Clinton Recreation Department and the Boys & Girls Club of Anderson County announce the first of what they hope will become an annual Back to School Bash.

The event will be held on Monday, August 2nd, from 3 to 7 pm on the softball field behind the Clinton Community Center.

Representatives of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center will be there providing free school supplies, All Occasions will have inflatables on the field, and Fats BBQ and Kona Ice will be selling food and other refreshments.