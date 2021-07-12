Charle “Chuck” Ray Wallace, age 58, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

Charle “Chuck” Ray Wallace, age 58, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Diversicare of Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved watching movies, westerns, and listening to music. Chuck loved to pittle with things, take them apart and put them back together. He also enjoyed working on cars.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Cas Henderson Wallace and Mildred F. York; brother, Hubert Wallace; and sister, Mary K Ford.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph York and Travis L. Wallace both of Washington; daughter Corina F Wallace of Washington; brothers, Darrell Wallace of New Market, TN, Virgel Wallace and wife Judy of Andersonville, TN; sisters, Patricia Lowe and husband Leabert of Clinton, TN, and Sheila Coffman and husband Gary of Oak Ridge, TN. Chuck also leaves behind several grandchildren.

Chuck’s family and friends will gather for his graveside service on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN with Rev. Donnie Wallace officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all services. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hilary Mack Hewitt, age 68, of Clinton

Hilary Mack Hewitt, age 68, longtime resident of Clinton, peacefully passed away into the arms …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.