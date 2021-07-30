CCSO recovers missing Texas boy, safe and sound

Earlier this week, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered a 5-year-old Texas boy who had been reported missing.

The CCSO says that on Wednesday, they were notified that the boy, who was with his non-custodial father, might be in Campbell or Anderson County. That evening, deputies received a tip that the boy may have been at a home in Caryville and visited the house, where the resident was able to provide them with more information and another possible location, which led investigators to a second residence in Caryville, this one on Waddelll Lane.

According to the CCSO, when they arrived, deputies spotted the car believed to be driven by the boys’ biological, but non-custodial parents. No one answered when deputies knocked on the door, but they made contact with a man who was sitting in a parked car in front of the home. That man, identified as Donnie Daugherty, was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

As deputies placed him under arrest, a second car pulled into the driveway, and investigators reported that the missing boy—5-year-old Anthony Seybert—was inside.

According to a press release, deputies safely took the juvenile into their care and as they began to leave the scene, yet another vehicle pulled up in front of the house. Inside this third vehicle was the boy’s father, David Seybert, who was taken into custody on active warrants out of Anderson County and held for Texas authorities as well.

Anthony Seybert was returned safely to his custodial grandparents, according to investigators.