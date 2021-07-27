Bridge work appears to be nearing final stages

The city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator for the ongoing Lewallen Bridge replacement project, Lynn Murphy, has issued his monthly update on the status of the construction of the new bridge.

In a press release you can see on the city’s website (www.clintontn.net) and the city’s Facebook page, Murphy indicates that the work is getting nearer to the end with each passing day.

The concrete bridge parapet walls are complete on each side, except for two short pieces that will be built once a pending expansion joint installation is finished.

The installation of storm water drainage structures and pipe is nearly complete on the north end of the bridge, according to Murphy. The remaining pipe cannot be installed until north bound traffic is moved from the old bridge to the new bridge. On the south end of the bridge, manhole structures and storm water pipe have been installed, after drilling and blasting was performed to remove rock. On both ends of the bridge, several buried conduits are being installed and will contain communication wires and fiber optic cables, which span beneath the new bridge.

Construction is also continuing for the bridge approaches at each end of the new span to connect with Clinch Avenue. As we have previously reported, two lanes of northbound traffic will be moved to the new bridge within the next few weeks. South bound traffic will be moved to the new bridge a short time after that. Murphy does state that “the two six-foot wide bike lanes and the eight-foot wide center divider lane will not be immediately available,” but adds that they will be opened once all street lighting and handrails are installed, and permanent pavement markings are in place..

The 36-month-long project began in September of 2018 and is slated for completion by the end of August.

You can read the updated report as well as all of the city’s updates on the project since its beginning, and see photos of the work being done by following this link.