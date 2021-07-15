Braves beat Smokies despite 3-RBI night from Young

(Tennessee Smokies) The Mississippi Braves defeated the Tennessee Smokies, 5-3, Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Smokies first baseman Jared Young hit a two-run double and a solo home run in the loss.

Mississippi (39-23) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Justin Dean singled, Drew Lugbauer walked, and Shea Langeliers singled to right field to bring Dean home. Brennen Davis’ throw into the infield was errant, allowing Lugbauer to score as well.

The Smokies (24-34) tied the game in the third inning with a pair of runs. Edwin Figuera singled and Davis walked to give the Smokies a pair of two-out baserunners. Jared Young brought the duo home with a double into the left-centerfield gap.

The M-Braves would quickly reclaim the lead in the top half of the fourth inning as Greyson Jenista reached base on a fielding error, and scored from first on Trey Harris’ RBI double. Mississippi would run Smokies’ starter RHP Javier Assad (L, 2-4) out of the game in the inning and reliever LHP Alex Katz would walk in a run to give the M-Braves a 4-2 lead.

Mississippi extended it’s lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning thanks to a Jalen Miller solo home run. In the eighth, Young hit a solo home run, his second of the season, to round out the scoring.

Smokies’ relievers LHP Brandon Hughes and RHP Ethan Roberts combined for four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Young finished 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and three RBI. Brennen Davis doubled and walked twice in the loss.

The Smokies and M-Braves continue their six game series at Smokies Stadium Thursday night. First pitch between RHP Peyton Remy (0-2, 6.20) and RHP Victor Vodnik (0-1, 2.60) is scheduled for 7 PM.