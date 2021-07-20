Bobby (Bob) Lindsay Sr. age 77 of Clinton passed away early Sunday morning July 18 2021 at Tennova Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1944 to parents Pearl Lindsay and John Richardson of Campbell County.

He graduated from Norris High School class of 1960 and proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a beloved husband, Dad, and papaw. Bob was a truck driver who loved being on the road and taking care of his family for more than 50 years. He proudly worked for AJ Metler hauling and rigging where he received the million mile award and made some lifelong friends. He loved telling his adventures and stories of his days in the army and trucking to all which will be greatly missed. And a big fan of anything Tennessee Volunteers.

Bob was a devoted husband to wife Brenda Fox Lindsay of Clinton for 52 years. He was a loving Dad and Papaw to his children and grandchildren. Son, Bobby Lee Lindsay Jr of Clinton and daughter, Brandy Lindsay and son in law Nathan Widmer of Knoxville. Grandchildren, Joshua Lindsay and wife Susie Lindsay of Knoxville. Blake and Ian Lindsay of Knoxville and special granddaughter Biancca Lindsay of Clinton. Great grandpa to 4 beautiful great granddaughters Kailyn, Jullianna, Natalie and Ashlyn Lindsay all of Knoxville. Proud big brother to Vester Bullock of Clinton and nephew Andy Bullock and wife Faith of Clinton. And many special sister and brother in-laws nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-7pm Sunday with a funeral service to follow 7pm at Holley Gamble Funeral home in Clinton with Rev Chuck Daniels officiating.

Interment, 2pm Monday July 26 2021 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Knoxville with full military honors. www.holleygamble.com