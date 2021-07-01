Bevy of new laws in effect in Tennessee

Over 200 new laws are now in effect across Tennessee.

Here is a look at some of the more significant ones now on the books.

New legislation allows Tennessee residents 21 and older and military members over the age of 18 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. The law also increases the punishments for gun-related crimes.

Tennessee is now the first state in the nation to require businesses and government facilities that are open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

Evelyn Boswell’s Law requires parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing, if that child is 12 years old or younger.

Sentences for child rape have been increased, so now someone is convicted of the facilitation of rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child will be required to serve 100% of the sentence imposed, and to remain on community supervision for life.

Eli’s Law requires that the courts to be alerted of any child born to parents who have had a previous child removed from their custody.

A new law aimed at so-called porch pirates will create harsher punishment for repeat offenders who steal packages. Under the legislation, the first offense is punishable based on the value of the item stolen. Further offenses can be charged as a Class E felony.

The new law will extend HOPE Scholarship eligibility to homeschool students who wish to apply.

A new adoption health check law requires adoptive parents who receive subsidies to provide the Department of Child Services with medical/school records in order to get a health check. Guardians who fail to provide the records will be prompted to have a face-to-face interview with DCS. This was sparked by a case involving adoptive parents who allegedly let children die in their care while continuing to receive benefits, with one case in Roane County and the other in Knox, both involving the same couple.

Another new law will allow victims of violent crimes to seek a lifetime order of protection against their abuser. Current laws require victims to go in front of a judge every year in order to renew an existing order of protection. Under the new bill, if the protection order is not followed, the suspect will serve one additional year in prison for each violation.

The Re-entry Success Act will create a mandatory supervision program for individuals getting out of prison and will reduce liability for employers who are hiring those with a criminal record.

Additionally, the Alternatives to Incarceration Act went into effect today (7/1), and will create community-based alternatives to prison time for people convicted of low-level or non-violent offenses.

As July 1 is the start of a new fiscal year, the 2021/2022 budget is also now in effect.

A full list of key bills which were approved this year and will take effect on July 1 available here.