BBB: Pair arrested after search

Two people were arrested in Roane County Tuesday night after a search that involved a THP helicopter.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that a man and woman fled from a traffic stop on I-40 near the Harriman exit at around 7 pm Tuesday.

The pair was found hiding in weeds in a large ditch just off Martin Road following a search that included aerial support from the THP, and taken into custody without incident.

24-year-old Jordan Dewayne Higgins and 23-year-old Suzanne Nichole Blevins were both apprehended and charged with evading arrest, while Higgins also faces evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and theft from a motor vehicle. Both have court dates scheduled for December 14, 2021.

For more, visit BBB-TV’s website by following this link.

