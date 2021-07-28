BBB: Free Medical Clinic new ‘Friday Night Scoreboard’ sponsor

(BBB-TV announcement) BBB TV-12 is proud to announce that the Free Medical Clinic will be the title sponsor for our Friday Night Scoreboard Show this year. David Queener and Jonathan Cox are back as part of our broadcast crew and will bring you all the latest scores from the area games. They will talk to coaches from the area, the High School Sports guru from 5-Star Preps, Jesse Smithey, and most of all, they will talk to you, the viewer.

The Free Medical Clinic has three locations to help serve the people of the Tri-County area. The Oak Ridge location, one in Harriman, and a new location in Briceville, which will be opening soon (August 10th).

The Free Medical Clinic’s mission is to provide no charge primary care to low-income and uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane Counties. The Free Medical Clinic provides free doctor visits at its three locations at Oak Ridge, Harriman, and Briceville and free or discounted lab work with partner, Covenant Health.

“The Free Medical Clinic seeks partners that are Community Champions and there is no doubt that BBB Communications Channel 12 and the Friday Night Scoreboard is engaged with the local communities and works hard to create a better future for us all.” Said Billy Edmonds, Executive Director of the Free Medical Clinic.

Edmonds went on to say, “They are Community Champions, and we are honored to be the title sponsor for this season on The Friday Night Scoreboard and to be a part of the High School football games and look forward to serving the viewers that need no charge primary care, free doctor’s visits, to have the care they need.”

BBB TV-12 Owner and Operator, Brad Jones said, “We would like to thank and welcome The Free Medical Clinic as the title sponsor for the Scoreboard Show and being a part of our OEB Law high school football game of the week. It is an honor to work with such a fine organization that is helping our viewers be healthier at no cost to them.”

High School football begins on August 20th as BBB TV-12 will air the Anderson County at Powell game, a chance for folks to see the number one defensive lineman recruit in high school football, Walter Nolan.

Then following the OEB Law Game of the Week, David Queener and Jonathan Cox will host the Free Medical Clinic Friday Night Scoreboard Show every Friday for at least 13 weeks.