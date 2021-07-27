CCSO photo

Aspiring Knoxville rapper arrested on Campbell drug charges

Jim Harris

Last Tuesday, July 20th, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a Knoxville man described as an “amateur rapper” on a drug related charge.

In a press release also shared on the CCSO’s Facebook page, officials say that Dartavia “Moneybag Tay” Smith-Wilson was arrested in a room at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville following an investigation into suspected drug activity. Investigators say that they seized what was only described as a “large amount” of cash and approximately two ounces of heroin with an estimated street value of $22,000. Smith-Wilson was arrested and charged with the manufacture/delivery/or sale of a Schedule I narcotic. He was released from the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

In their release, the CCSO says that “Moneybag Tay’s” videos on YouTube contain songs with themes like the killing of law enforcement officers and snitches, as well as selling an “assortment” of narcotics.

