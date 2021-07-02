Anderson County set to celebrate opening of new Family Justice Center

(ACFJC press release) District Attorney General Dave Clark, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, and Executive Director of the Anderson County Family Justice Center, Melissa Miller, are pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of the Anderson County Family Justice Center on July 9, 2021.

A Family Justice Center is a safe place as well as an organization that provides free and confidential services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and exploitation, and elder abuse by coordinating service providers in one location to make it easier for someone to flee the victimization, begin again with the necessary supports in place to be successful, and to help ensure that offenders are held accountable whenever possible. The Anderson County Family Justice Center works in partnership with the DA’s Office, YWCA Knoxville and the TN Valley, Legal Aid, all municipal police departments in Anderson County, the Sheriff’s Office, as well as mental health service providers, like Ridgeview Behavioral Health, The McNabb Center, and Omni Community Health. Key members of staff on site daily will include, but are not limited to: a victim witness coordinator, advocates, ADAs, a detective from the Sheriff’s Office, and many others will be available by appointment. In total the Anderson County Family Justice Center has over 19 partner organizations with more partnerships anticipated in the future.

A victim can stop by the FJC Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM with or without an appointment. Some of the many services include being able to: file a police report, make safety plan, participate in a lethality assessment, connect to an advocate from the YWCA, speak with a Victim Witness Coordinator from the DA’s Office, speak with an attorney, gain assistance in requesting an Order of Protection, seek assistance with housing, and even access to resume writing. The goal is to surround a victim with support and services so that the individual is able to successfully leave a harmful situation and never have to return again because of the support received from the FJC partners.

Grant funding was initially awarded to District Attorney General Dave Clark’s Office in 2019 to study the need for an FJC in Anderson County. FJC Director, Melissa Miller, was hired at that time. Since then, the Anderson County Family Justice Center has been awarded two more VOCA grants to further sustain the mission. These grants are being administered and supported by Anderson County Government and County Mayor Terry Frank, both of which have been noteworthy supporters of the FJC since its inception. Mayor Frank states, “Anderson County is blessed with long-serving and collaborative specialized services in our community–from trained advocates to law enforcement and prosecutors. I am so excited to see the next step in providing services to victims and reducing violence by the establishment of a unified Family Justice Center. I am so appreciative of General Dave Clark and FJC Executive Director Melissa Miller for spearheading this effort. Their boots on the ground commitment and dedicated, hard work creating a coordinated, centralized system and facility will continue to advance our community for years to come.”

There are a total of 13 FJCs in the state of Tennessee, the final four of which were funded in July of 2019- Anderson County being one of these four. FJC Director, Melissa Miller, said “I am thrilled that Anderson County has a Family Justice Center. Justice Centers provide much needed resources that make all communities safer and stronger.” Melissa also stated that, “the highlight of these first phases of the work has been watching the community come together to support the mission, the staff, the partners, and the victims that the FJC will serve. The collaboration has gone beyond partners on and off-site. I’ve experienced a truly moving amount of community support as we head towards our Grand Opening, from businesses, both big and small, to local officials, schools, friends, police officers, and people simply passing by on the street near the building. All talk about how needed and welcome this resource is. The FJC is truly a collaboration of support and services from the community as a whole.”

The ACFJC is housed at 301 Broadway Avenue, in Oak Ridge, in a building owned by ORNL Federal Credit Union. President of ORNL FCU, Colin Anderson, says that “ORNL Federal Credit Union was introduced to the Anderson County Family Justice Center (and Executive Director, Melissa Miller) in 2020 and we immediately found common ground. The ACFJC was looking for space to start operations in Oak Ridge and the credit union had space available in a recently vacated building. We were thrilled to find a way to support the ACFJC and bring these important services to the community. Since then, we’ve worked closely with Melissa on plans to further improve the building and support the ACFJC mission. This has been a mutually beneficial relationship.” The Credit Union generously underwrote a number of improvements to make the space more conducive to the needs of the FJC.

The Anderson County Family Justice Center Grand Opening Celebration will be held on July 9th at 10 AM outside at their new location on Broadway, rain or shine. Local and state dignitaries will be sharing remarks, as well as Colin Anderson, District Attorney General Clark, and Melissa Miller. Partner agencies will also be recognized at the event. Light refreshments will be served. Regarding the Grand Opening, General Clark stated, “today marks the results of some big dreams, hard work and lots of help from our Director, Melissa Miller, ORNL Credit Union, Anderson County Government and all of the partners and supporters who have made it possible to open this new place and new way of helping victims of domestic, child and elder abuse. I couldn’t be more pleased, grateful and hopeful.”