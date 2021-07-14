Anderson County Fair rolls into Day 3 of the ‘Best 6 Days of Summer’

The Anderson County Fair continues through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm, along with the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

Following Wednesday afternoon’s Senior Citizens Day, tonight (Wednesday the 14th) is Health Markets Night and the third of five Kids Free Nights, sponsored this evening by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utility District. Wednesday’s featured events include the 4-H Showcase, Joe Lasher, and Taylor Abbott and the Solway Ridge Band.

Tuesday night at the Fair was the second night of pageants, this one for the younger contestants. Monday night, Fairest of the Fair honors were bestowed upon young ladies in the Senior, Junior and Princess divisions, and on Tuesday, the Fairest of the Fair honors went to even younger ladies in the Little Miss, Tiny Miss and Mini Miss divisions.

The Little Miss Fairest of the Fair for this year is Raelynn Hembree, while the 2021 crown in the Tiny Miss category went to Riley Phillips and Eliana Bailey was crowned the 2021 Mini Miss Fairest of the Fair.

As we previously reported , this year’s winner in the Princess category was Eleanor Linthicum, Junior Fairest of the Fair was Cadence Crowley, and the 2021 Senior Division Fairest of the Fair winner was Jillian Bivens.

Here is a list of all of the winners from Tuesday’s second night of pageants.

Little Miss Fairest of the Fair: Raelynn Hembree

1st Alternate: Hadley Webb

2nd Alternate: Adeline Queener

People’s Choice Award: Adeline Queener

Prettiest Eyes: Rachel Davis

Prettiest Hair: Karleigh Stricker

Pretties Smile: Piper Linthicum

Miss Personality: Riley Kennedy

Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair: Riley Phillips

1st Alternate: Skylee Shepard

2nd Alternate: Celeste Clevenger

People’s Choice Award: Celeste Clevenger

Prettiest Eyes: Dixie Hatfield

Prettiest Hair: Presley Goins

Pretties Smile: Skylee Shepard

Miss Personality: Ruby Fleming

Mini Miss Fairest of the Fair: Eliana Bailey

1st Alternate: Raini Collins

2nd Alternate: Kylee Patterson

People’s Choice Award: Sophie Leach

Prettiest Eyes: Kylee Patterson

Prettiest Hair: Kyleigh Sartin

Pretties Smile: Riley Flynn

Miss Personality: Eliana Bailey

General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. This year, five of the six nights of the Anderson County Fair features free admission to kids 15 years old and younger, with the exception of Friday the 16th. A season pass that grants you admission to the Fair each night is only $20 and each night, the price for an armband to enjoy the rides is also $20.

For more information, including a list of sponsors for each of the events, a map of the Fairgrounds and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.

Thursday the 15th is Ray Varner Ford Night with kids 15 and under admitted free thanks to Rusty Wallace Chevrolet. Thursday’s headlining events include night number one of the Truck Pull and music from Marlee Hart and the Bonfire Blue Band.

Friday, July 16th is Powell-Clinch Utility District Night and the only night of the fair where kids 15 and under will have to pay to get in. Friday features the second night of the Truck Pull and music by the Coveralls. It is also the first night of the “Big Cash Giveaways,” during which one person will win $250, and two others will win $500.

Saturday the 17th is the final day of the Anderson County Fair and kids will be admitted free of charge thanks to SL Tennessee, and includes the Open Beef Show, four “Big Cash Giveaways” including two of $250 each and a pair of $500 giveaways, and music from Willow Mae, followed by the Chillbillies.