Anderson County Fair heads into final two days

The Anderson County Fair is in its final two days, with gates openingFriday and Saturday nights at 5 pm.

Nightly events include the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo (which also opens at 5), and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

Friday, July 16th is Powell-Clinch Utility District Night and the only night of the fair where kids 15 and under will have to pay to get in. Friday features the second night of the Truck Pull and music by the Coveralls. It is also the first night of the “Big Cash Giveaways,” during which one person will win $250, and two others will win $500.

Saturday the 17th is the final day of the Anderson County Fair and kids will be admitted free of charge thanks to SL Tennessee, and includes the Open Beef Show, four “Big Cash Giveaways” including two of $250 each and a pair of $500 giveaways, and music from Willow Mae, followed by the Chillbillies.

General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. The price for an armband to enjoy the rides is $20.

For more information, including a list of sponsors for each of the events, a map of the Fairgrounds and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.