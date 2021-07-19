Alfred Lamar Duncan, age 65, of Oak Ridge

Alfred Lamar Duncan, age 65, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home. He was a resident of Oak Ridge, TN .

He was born January 7, 1956, in Knoxville, TN. He was a retired Building Manager and Environmental Officer for Y-12. He was a member of the Oak Ridge Sportsman Association and he loved target shooting and working on his Corvette. He was a competitive power lifter as a young man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Pansy Duncan and son, Brandon Duncan.

Survivors include his son, Logan Duncan and wife Angela of Clinton, TN; sister, Chaval Sutherland and husband Mark of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Avery and Addalyn Duncan; daughter-in-law, Jessica Duncan of Knoxville, TN; niece, Dresden Sutherland of Fort Worth, TX; aunt, Faye Frederick of Royse City, TX and life long friend, Steve Bradshaw of Oliver Springs, TN.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 19, 2021 between the hours of 6:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family. www.sharpfh.com

