ACSO brass graduate from leadership program

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker and Chief Deputy Brian Galloway recently graduated from the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center (LEIC) with what was described in an announcement as “the coveted Certificate of Law Enforcement Organizational Leadership.”

According to the ACSO announcement, shared on Facebook on Tuesday, the LEIC certificate is a three-tiered program aimed at equipping law enforcement leaders with the tools they need in order to enhance the work environment in the departments they lead and to increase their overall impact in the communities in which they serve.