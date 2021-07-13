From left: Princess Fairest of the Fair Eleanor Linthicum; Senior Fairest of the Fair Jillian Bivens; Junior Fairest of the Fair Cadence Crowley (Photo from AC Fairest of the Fair Facebook page)

AC Fair underway; Fairest of the Fair winners announced

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 673 Views

The Anderson County Fair will run through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm. General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. This year, four of the five remaining nights of the Anderson County Fair feature free admission to kids 15 years old and younger, with the exception of Friday the 16th. Tonight is one of those nights.

A season pass that grants you admission to the Fair each night is only $20 and each night, the price for an armband to enjoy the rides is also $20.

Gates open each night at 5 pm, as does the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

On Monday night, the first round of Fairest of the Fair pageants were held. In the Princess category, this year’s winner is Eleanor Linthicum. The Junior Fairest of the Fair for 2021 is Cadence Crowley. The 2021 Senior Division Fairest of the fair winner is Jillian Bivens.

From left: Princess Fairest of the Fair Eleanor Linthicum; Senior Fairest of the Fair Jillian Bivens; Junior Fairest of the Fair Cadence Crowley (Photo from AC Fairest of the Fair Facebook page)

You can see photos from the pageant, and much more by visiting Facebook and searching for “Anderson County Fairest of the Fair.”

Tuesday, July 13th will be Peoples Bank of the South Night, featuring the Miss Tiny Tots pageant, the Mini- and Little Miss pageants, music from D.J. Johnson, the always-popular Holley-Gamble Kids’ Fun Night, and more entertainment with Mobile Sound DJ. This Kids Free Night is being sponsored by Food City.

Wednesday the 14th begins with the always-popular Senior Citizens Day at the Fair with the gates opening at 11:30 am for entertainment and fun for area seniors, including contests and ice cream!

On Monday,

Here is a list of the 2021 Fairest of the Fair Winners.

Fairest of the Fair: Jillian Bivens
Sweetheart Representative: Dallas Nichol
People’s Choice Award: Jillian Bivens
Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Haley Dople
Carl Worley Community and Character Award: Dallas Nichol
Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Kaylee Payne

Junior Fairest of the Fair: Cadence Crowley
1st Alternate: Ansley Barker
2nd Alternate: Hallee Rutherford
People’s Choice Award: Brooklin Wilkerson
Poise Award: Cadence Crowley

Princess Fairest of the Fair: Eleanor Linthicum
1st Alternate:  Reece Hollifield
2nd Alternate: Khloe Childress
People’s Choice Award: Eleanor Linthicum
Poise Award: Baylee Brown

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Middle’s Owens a Finalist for TN Principal of the Year

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.