AC Fair underway; Fairest of the Fair winners announced

The Anderson County Fair will run through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm. General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. This year, four of the five remaining nights of the Anderson County Fair feature free admission to kids 15 years old and younger, with the exception of Friday the 16th. Tonight is one of those nights.

A season pass that grants you admission to the Fair each night is only $20 and each night, the price for an armband to enjoy the rides is also $20.

Gates open each night at 5 pm, as does the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

On Monday night, the first round of Fairest of the Fair pageants were held. In the Princess category, this year’s winner is Eleanor Linthicum. The Junior Fairest of the Fair for 2021 is Cadence Crowley. The 2021 Senior Division Fairest of the fair winner is Jillian Bivens.

From left: Princess Fairest of the Fair Eleanor Linthicum; Senior Fairest of the Fair Jillian Bivens; Junior Fairest of the Fair Cadence Crowley (Photo from AC Fairest of the Fair Facebook page)

You can see photos from the pageant, and much more by visiting Facebook and searching for “Anderson County Fairest of the Fair.”

Tuesday, July 13th will be Peoples Bank of the South Night, featuring the Miss Tiny Tots pageant, the Mini- and Little Miss pageants, music from D.J. Johnson, the always-popular Holley-Gamble Kids’ Fun Night, and more entertainment with Mobile Sound DJ. This Kids Free Night is being sponsored by Food City.

Wednesday the 14th begins with the always-popular Senior Citizens Day at the Fair with the gates opening at 11:30 am for entertainment and fun for area seniors, including contests and ice cream!

On Monday,

Here is a list of the 2021 Fairest of the Fair Winners.



Fairest of the Fair: Jillian Bivens

Sweetheart Representative: Dallas Nichol

People’s Choice Award: Jillian Bivens

Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Haley Dople

Carl Worley Community and Character Award: Dallas Nichol

Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Kaylee Payne



Junior Fairest of the Fair: Cadence Crowley

1st Alternate: Ansley Barker

2nd Alternate: Hallee Rutherford

People’s Choice Award: Brooklin Wilkerson

Poise Award: Cadence Crowley



Princess Fairest of the Fair: Eleanor Linthicum

1st Alternate: Reece Hollifield

2nd Alternate: Khloe Childress

People’s Choice Award: Eleanor Linthicum

Poise Award: Baylee Brown