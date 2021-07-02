2nd Annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair set for August 15th

(Submitted) Please join us for the 2nd Annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair Sunday, August 15th, from 12:00-2:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN (230 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716)! Learn about Anderson County’s benevolent resources, how to better refer friends in need of services, and how to partner together for the betterment of our community. The theme of the event is “The More You Know, the More Love You Show”, highlighting the idea that our ability to help our neighbors in need is limited by our knowledge of community resources. Are you “#InTheKnow”? Helping agencies and church ministries will set up tables with information, handouts, and freebies. Free lunch (Hamburgers, hot dogs, etc.) and children’s activities will also be provided. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Discover resources for children, the elderly, our international community, people with special needs, people in recovery from addiction, domestic abuse or trauma survivors, pets, as well as those in need of: food, clothes, housing, dental help, employment assistance, support groups, insurance advice, educational support, utility bill assistance, prenatal & family support, legal help, medical help, mental health assistance, or help getting connected to a church family. And much, MUCH MORE!!!

(For more information, contact: Amanda Taylor, Minister of Missions & Director of Creative Ministries at FBC Clinton, 865-457-9353, [email protected])

