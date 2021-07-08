132nd Anderson County Fair begins Monday

The Anderson County Fair will celebrate its 132nd year of providing the “Best 6 Days of Summer” when the gates open on the 2021 edition on Monday, July 12th.

Held at the Fairgrounds in Clinton, the Fair will run from the 12th through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm. General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. This year, five of the six nights of the Anderson County Fair features free admission to kids 15 years old and younger, with the exception of Friday the 16th. A season pass that grants you admission to the Fair each night is only $20 and each night, the price for an armband to enjoy the rides is also $20.

Gates open each night at 5 pm, along with the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

Each night is headlined by a different main event, if you will, starting on Monday the 12th, when Fox Toyota Night includes night number one of the Fairest of the Fair pageants, and music from the Sleepy-Eyed John Band, as well as the Open Poultry and Rabbit Shows.

Tuesday, July 13th will be Peoples Bank of the South Night, featuring the Miss Tiny Tots pageant and the second night of the fairest of the Fair, music from D.J. Johnson, Holley-Gamble Kids’ Fun Night, and entertainment with Mobile Sound DJ. It is a Kids Free Night sponsored by Food City.

Wednesday the 14th begins with the always-popular Senior Citizens Day at the Fair with the gates opening at 11:30 am for entertainment and fun for area seniors, including contests and ice cream! When the Fair ramps back up on Wednesday night, the gates will open at 5 pm on Health Markets Night and a Kids Free Night sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utility District. Wednesday features the 4-H Showcase, Joe Lasher, and Taylor Abbott and the Solway Ridge Band.

Thursday the 15th is Ray Varner Ford Night with kids 15 and under admitted free thanks to Rusty Wallace Chevrolet. Thursday’s headlining events include night number one of the Truck Pull and music from Marlee Hart and the Bonfire Blue Band.

Friday, July 16th is Powell-Clinch Utility District Night and the only night of the fair where kids 15 and under will have to pay to get in. Friday features the second night of the Truck Pull and music by the Coveralls. It is also the first night of the “Big Cash Giveaways,” during which one person will win $250, and two others will win $500.

Saturday the 17th is the final day of the Anderson County Fair and kids will be admitted free of charge thanks to SL Tennessee, and includes the Open Beef Show, four “Big Cash Giveaways” including two of $250 each and a pair of $500 giveaways, and music from Willow Mae, followed by the Chillbillies.

For more information, including a list of sponsors for each of the events, a map of the Fairgrounds and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.

SATURDAY JULY 10TH 1:00pm – 4:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding Poultry & Rabbits

MONDAY JULY 12TH FOX TOYOTA NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Bear Stephenson and Blythe Sanders (admission free for 15 & under) 8:00am – 12:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries 1:00pm Judging of Exhibits 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Community Trust Bank, Pryse Orthodontics, Mayor Terry Frank 7:00pm – 10:00pm Sleepy-Eyed John Band sponsored by GT Tire & One Stop Market 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan 8:00pm Open Poultry Show 8:00pm Open Rabbit Show sponsored by Anderson County Co-Op

TUESDAY JULY 13TH SPONSORED BY PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH Kids Free Night sponsored by Food City (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Caitlin Nolan 6:00pm Miss Tiny Tots Pageant – Sponsored by HealthMarkets 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 8:00pm D.J. Johnson sponsored by Protomet Corp. & TruValue Hardware 6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair Pageant – Princess Sponsored by Community Trust Bank, Pryse Orthodontics, Mayor Terry Frank 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 10:00pm Mobile Sound DJ Entertainment 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan

WEDNESDAY JULY 14TH HEALTHMARKETS NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch (admission free for 15 & under) 11:30am Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment 12:00pm – 3:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making 12:30pm Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank, Apple Discount Drug, Health Market Insurance, Stephenson Realty and Auction, Madison Insurance Group, & Professional Care Group, Anderson County Chamber of Commerce 1:30pm Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – 9:00pm 4-H Showcase 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Caitlin Nolan 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 6:45pm Joe Lasher sponsored by Ingles 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 10:00pm Taylor Abbott and the Solway Ridge Band sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union & Aisin 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan

THURSDAY JULY 15TH RAY VARNER FORD NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Caitlin Nolan 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P., Gary’s Body Shop, Lowes Tows, & Ray Varner Ford 7:00pm – 10:00pm Marlee Hart and the Bonfire Blue Band sponsored by Clinton Drug Store 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan

FRIDAY JULY 16TH POWELL-CLINCH UTILITY DISTRICT NIGHT 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Caitlin Nolan 5:30pm Open Sheep, Lamb Show (Barn on the Fairgrounds) sponsored by Tractor Supply 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P., Gary’s Body Shop, Lowes Tows, & Ray Varner Ford 8:00pm – 11:00pm The Coveralls sponsored by All Occasions Party Rental & Russell Barker for Sheriff 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan 9:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Regina Copeland 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by OEB Law 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Healthmarket, Leslie Gross

SATURDAY JULY 17TH Kids Free Night sponsored by SL Tennessee (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Caitlin Nolan 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm Willow Mae opening for The Chillbillies sponsored by Stardust Marina 8:00pm – 11:00pm The Chillbillies sponsored by Melton Heating & Air and Madison Insurance 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan 8:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Amy Jones, MIG Representative 9:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Lewis Ridenour for Circuit Court Clerk 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) sponsored by OEB Law 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) sponsored by MIG

SUNDAY JULY 18TH 12:00pm – 4:00pm Pick up Exhibits