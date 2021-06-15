Yager: Committee approves budget request to assist with housing

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) today announced that members of the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee have approved requests from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) to expand programs providing Tennesseans help with mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures, loss of utilities and tenant-based rental assistance. The funds came to Tennessee through federal coronavirus relief efforts to address homelessness and housing hardships caused by the pandemic.

Yager, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, supported expansion requests for three THDA programs providing aid related to housing.

“Many people in our district have struggled with housing and utilities needs during the pandemic, said Senator Yager.  “These programs have been approved for expansion to provide help to those who most need support.”

The expansion request includes $168.2 million for Tennessee under the U.S. Treasury Assistance Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) Program. This program is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. 

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) was expanded by $54 million in Tennessee.  It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. 

In addition, the HOME American Rescue Plan Grant will receive $53.27 million to create affordable housing and services for Tennesseans experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. This includes development of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services, and acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units. 

“I urge those who need help to contact THDA or visit their website at www.thda.org for further information on eligibility or information on how these programs work,” Yager concluded.

