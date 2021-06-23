Yager announces arts grants in Senate District 12

State Senator Ken Yager announced Tuesday that five organizations in Pickett, Morgan, Campbell, Rhea and Roane Counties in his Senate District 12 will receive a combined $46,300 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The grants are distributed by the Tennessee Arts Commission after being recommended by an expert citizen advisory panel and awarded by the full 15-member commission.

The non-profit organizations benefitting from the grants include: $4,600 for Friends of Cordell Hull, $10,000 for Postmark LaFollette, $6,800 for Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation, $16,700 for the Roane Choral Society and two grants totaling $8,200 for Historic Rugby, Inc.

“This is tremendous news,” said Sen. Yager. “I congratulate all of these worthy organizations for submitting successful grant applications. I was very proud to support them. These organizations bring arts, culture, history, entertainment and tourism to our district and are the heart of our communities.”

“I also want appreciate the strong support our district has for these grants from Representatives Kent Calfee, Ron Travis, Kelly Keisling, Dennis Powers and John Mark Windle,” he added.

The Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants during FY2022, totaling up to $9 million dollars, including one-time federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Creative Placemaking, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity, according to a release from Yager’s office.

Similar grants will be announced in the next few days as the new fiscal year begins on July 1st.