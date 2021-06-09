Y-12 is a no-fly zone for drones

Officials at Y-12 in Oak Ridge said this week that they have deployed an anti-drone system aimed at countering all unauthorized drones over the National Security Complex’s airspace. The system is designed to identify, track, and even intercept potential threats to the facility.

The Y-12 complex is designated by the FAA as a “No Drone Zone,” meaning it is illegal to fly an unauthorized drone in Y-12 airspace. As defined by the FAA, a drone poses a threat when there is a reasonable likelihood that it could harm someone, damage property or systems, interfere with operations, conduct unauthorized surveillance or reconnaissance, or result in unauthorized access to, or disclosure of, classified or protected information.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) says will educate the public about the ‘no drone zone’ by installing signage around the Y-12 site perimeter notifying the public where drones may not be flown.

Drone operators who violate the airspace restrictions at Y-12 could face the potential of civil penalties and criminal charges.

The NNSA and contractor officials are working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to coordinate any necessary enforcement actions.

Soon, officials say that advertisements and social media messages will also be issued to remind the public of these restrictions.