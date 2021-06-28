XFS: Cindric wins fourth race of season

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

(MRN.com) Austin Cindric held off a ferocious charge by part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs to win Sunday‘s Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons.

Cindric, the reigning series champion, crossed the finish line at Pocono Raceway .331 seconds ahead of Gibbs to claim his fourth victory of the season, his first at Pocono and the 12th of his career.

Justin Allgaier came home third. JR Motorsports drivers Justin Allgaier ran fourth and fifth, respectively, with AJ Allmendinger completing the top five.

Cindric, the sixth different winner in six NASCAR Xfinity Series events at the “Tricky Triangle,” extended his series lead over second-place Allmendinger to 101 points.

Daniel Hemric led 18 laps and appeared to have a car capable of delivering his first NASCAR national series victory, but Hemric ruined his own chances with two pit-road speeding penalties before rallying to finish sixth.

Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Josh Berry and Myatt Snider finished seventh through tenth.

Get more on Sunday’s race by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies fall to Braves, 6-2

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (15-28) lost to the Mississippi Braves (27-18) 6-2 Thursday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.