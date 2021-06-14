XFS: Busch wins for 99th time

(MRN.com) Kyle Busch boosted his NASCAR-record Xfinity Series win total with a 99th career victory in Saturday afternoon‘s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion held off veteran series regular Justin Allgaier by a mere .433 seconds in overtime to earn his second series win in as many races this year.

Busch led the last 32 laps but had to negotiate three late restarts including the last in overtime. It technically marked his second victory of the day as John Hunter Nemechek won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in a truck owned by Busch.

Just behind Allgaier and Cindric at the checkered flag were Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley and Michael Annett completed the top 10.

