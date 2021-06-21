XFS: Busch notches win #100 in dominant fashion

(NASCAR.com) Kyle Busch earned his historic 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway in epic fashion — starting on the pole position, leading a race-high 122 of the 189 laps and bettering the field on three restarts in the closing 20 laps of the Tennessee Lottery 250.

For the second race in a row, Busch had to hold off veteran Justin Allgaier on a series of late-race restarts. The margin of victory was a mere 1.11 seconds — the two dueling side by side in the final laps and exchanging the lead seven different times in the final stage of racing. The victory makes Busch a perfect 3-for-3 in Xfinity Series starts this season, and it‘s the second time he has won from the pole.

Busch‘s JGR Toyota teammate, Harrison Burton, finished third followed by Allgaier‘s Chevy teammate, Josh Berry, who had a triumphant, if busy afternoon. He started 22nd but raced hard enough to earn points (eighth place) at the end of Stage 1. An unfortunately timed pit stop late in the race — a caution came out while he was on pit road — put him another lap down with just over 40 laps remaining. But the Tennessee native still rallied to a fourth-place finish — his fourth top five in 13 races this year.

AJ Allmendinger overcame an early race pit penalty to finish fourth in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Noah Gragson, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Austin Hill and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

The current Xfinity Series championship leader Austin Cindric finished 32nd after being collected in an accident toward the front of the field late in the race. He led every lap in Stage 1 to earn his series-best seventh stage victory. The finish is his worst of the season.

