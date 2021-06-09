World Blood Donor Day is June 14th

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is joining blood centers around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which is this Monday, June 14th.

MEDIC says it still has an “immediate, critical” need for blood type O-Negative, the supply of which is down to less than a day’s supply.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers, or at one of its mobile community blood drives, a complete list of which you can check out online at www.medicblood.org.

Blood centers around the world are celebrating donors on June 14. Locally, MEDIC will offer a special edition t-shirt, World Blood Donor Day wristband, Texas Roadhouse appetizer card, and a chance to win one of 9 Food City $50 gift cards. One winner will be chosen per donor center and mobile drive. Drawings to be held on Tuesday.

MEDIC says in a press release that, “due to ongoing gun violence and trauma accidents, the demand for blood products in increasingly high.”

Masks are now voluntary at MEDIC donor centers and on mobile buses. 

Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

