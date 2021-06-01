William Crowder, age 75 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 172 Views

William Crowder, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional.  Throughout out his life he enjoyed riding in his jeep and going out on his boat, fishing, and hunting.  He was preceded in death by his parents, William Crowder II & Mary Crowder; brothers, Wesley Boone Crowder and Donald Crowder.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Crowder; son, William Crowder; daughter, Cande Williams; granddaughter, Mercedes Williams; grandson, Aaron Williams; sister, Gloria; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.