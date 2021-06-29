William ‘Bill’ Franklin Adkins, age 67, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Monday, June 21, 2021. Bill is from Melbourne, FL but has lived locally to Clinton, TN since 2002. Bill was a US Marine for several years. After dedicating years of service to our country, he became a truck driver/truck driver instructor. He loved his kids and will be remembered as a good father and a fighter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Gaynel Adkins.

He is survived by his sons; William ‘Billy’ Adkins of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Christopher John Adkins of Clinton, TN; brother Eddie Adkins (Ann) of Melbourne, FL; sister Krista Midlils (Bob) of Bremerton, Washington; grandchildren, Nicholas John Adkins of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Ocha Neveahi Adkins.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time for Mr. Adkins. Online condolences can be made on our website.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.