Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 107 Views

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Waylon will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. He loved everyone. Waylon was an enthusiast of cars and trucks, and he also collected antiques of all kinds. He loved to be outside and particularly loved to fish.

He is survived by his father, Dale Gentry; his mother, Glenda Shields; his wife, Kim Gentry of Clinton; his step-son Brycen Ribordy and wife Janice of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Blake Friend of Arizona; his brother Jason Gentry and wife Dawn of Missouri; sisters, Teresa (Barack) Shields of Arizona, and Lisa (Gary) Smalley of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dixie Ribordy, Janie Ribordy, Tommy Strickland, Bryan Lefever, Robert Lefever; great grandchildren, Blake Lefever and Evelyn Strickland.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. Interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton directly after the funeral service. Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert Eugene “Bob” Hunt, age 75 of Caryville

Robert Eugene “Bob” Hunt, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.