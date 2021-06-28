Virney Edward “Ed” Houston passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021 at the age of 81 in his home surrounded by love. His long-term battle with serious medical issues, related to his work at K-25 in Oak Ridge, accumulated following a surgical procedure conducted on May 28th from which he was unable to recover.

Family has been the central focus of Ed’s life. He was honored and proud to be the patriarch to his large strong family. Preceded in death by his parents: Birtle and Laura Houston. Ed is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Sandra, and four children, Callie, Julia (and Michael Elwood), Becky (and Wayne Howell), and Adam. He was known by ‘Pa’ to 9 grandchildren whom he adored greatly: Lorin Houston (Callie), Forrest, Tanner, & Christian Elwood (Julia), Austin, Joy, & John Howell (Becky), and Emma & Carter Houston (Adam).

Ed is also survived by his brothers (Douglas, Jerry, & Leon), sister (Francis Harrison), all of Spring City, sister-in-law (Joy Bolt) of Kingston, and many special nieces and nephews.

Draped with a US Flag provided by Fraker Funeral Home, Ed exited his home as the hero that his family believed him to be: adorned in red, white, and blue, the sun on his face, and surrounded by his pride.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral procession will immediately follow the visitation to Roane Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM graveside service with full Military Honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Houston family.