Two lunch-and-learns set for July in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering two lunch-and-learn programs in July.

The first session, titled “Using Telehealth Services,” and is set for July 6th at noon.

Telehealth services have become a much larger part of our overall health system in the last few years, but especially since the beginning of the pandemic. Join Dr. Elaine Bunick to learn how to effectively prepare for a telehealth visit with your doctor, including how to gather all your important health information in one place and how to do an accurate self-exam in front of your cellphone.

The second, titled “Don’t Sweat Your Air Conditioning System,” is set for July 20th at noon.

Join Tim Cochran, Recreation Program Coordinator, and Rick Craft, Public Works HVAC specialist to learn do’s and don’ts about HVAC care and repair.

Due to COVID, attendees must bring their own bagged lunches, but bottled water will be provided.

At this time, sharing of food and drink is not allowed at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Space is limited, so call the Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot now.

Like the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Facebook, visit their website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.