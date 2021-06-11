Two CCSO deputies certified in dealing with clandestine labs

Jim Harris

Last month, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Brandon Gross and Deputy Joseph Weaver attended a five-day long Basic Clandestine Lab Safety and Level A Certification class hosted by the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force in Bell Buckle.

During this class, law enforcement officers from across Tennessee are taught how to properly identify, sample, dismantle, and process clandestine meth lab sites. Some of the topics covered in this course include new trends in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, toxicology, chemical hazards, physical hazards, decontamination, and other safety procedures.

In addition to its focus on methamphetamine, the class also provides detailed information on narcotics such as heroin, Fentanyl, PCP, and LSD.

Detective Sergeant David Wormsley has been selected to attend the same course in the fall of this year, according to the CCSO.

