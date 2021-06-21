TN State Parks offering TN Promise service opportunities

Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at 55 parks across the state for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Most of the events are on Saturday, June 26.

“Our state parks present an excellent opportunity for Tennessee Promise students to meet their service requirements,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Conservation, said. “It’s a great step for the students, and it’s a big help for the parks. We are grateful for what the students put into this workday.”

Radnor Lake State Park will hold its Tennessee Promise event on Friday, June 25, and Rocky Fork State Park on Sunday, June 27. Long Hunter State Park held its event earlier this month.

Activities for the workday at various parks include cleanup, removing invasive plants, landscaping, trail work, spreading mulch, and painting. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks and sunscreen. Students should check with each park on the activities planned and details on what they will need. COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for this year’s event.

Details about service hours can be found online at this link. All participants must register on the website.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help from any volunteers who wish to participate.

For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit this link.

(Norris Dam event) Join Ranger Holly at the Harmon Loop Trail Head where we will work on building a new trail for our .25 mile Marine Railway Connector. We will meet at the Harmon trail-head and then hike for half a mile to our work area. All trail tools will be provided, but please bring work gloves and plenty of water. Please fill out the attached waiver and bring it to the trail day! If you are unable to do so, a blank waiver will be available at the location. For more information, or to register, follow this link.

(Cove Lake event) The event will last from 9 AM until 1 PM. Registration is recommended but not required.

Participants will meet at the Park Visitor Center and then proceed to the work site after check in.

For more information, or to register, follow this link.