Three uninjured after Oak Ridge apartment fire

Three people are safe after a fire at an apartment complex in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, firefighters were called to 114 Glassboro Drive at around 8:57 am on Wednesday. Crews arrived on scene within six minutes of the dispatch, according to officials.

In the press release, Oak Ridge City Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said that crews found smoke showing from the top of the apartment building, adding that, “During a search of the apartments, three residents were found asleep in the apartment that was on fire. Crews were able to safely evacuate all residents and they were not injured.”

The American Red Cross was contacted for the displaced residents, while all other residents of the apartment complex were able to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental due to possible electrical arcing.

In the release, ORFD officials too the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms.

You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

