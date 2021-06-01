Three arrested in separate Rockwood incidents

Officers with the Rockwood Police Department made two significant drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release also shared on the department’s Facebook page, Rockwood officers arrested Keith Lee Austin on multiple drugs and weapons charges after being found falling asleep in his car at gas pump Saturday in Rockwood.

Officers responding to a call about an unresponsive male at the Rocky Top gas station recovered almost seven grams of heroin, over 45 grams of methamphetamine, just uner 290 grams of marijuana, THC wax, two hand guns, a sawed-off shotgun, ammo, and drug paraphernalia from Austin’s Cadillac Escalade. Drug paprahernalia was also seized during the incident.

Items seized from Keith Lee Austin’s vehicle (RPD, BBB)

Austin was taken to the Roane County Jail and charged with three counts each of possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as one count each of resisting a stop/frisk/halt/ arrest; alteration of item’s permanent distinguishing numbers, driving while in possession of methamphetamine; driving on a suspended or revoked license; DUI; compliance with financial responsibility law; prohibited weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; and one county each of the manufacture/delivery/or sale of marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as one additional count of assault involving a law enforcement officer. Austin was taken to the Roane County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling $200,000.

The previous day, Rockwood officers responding to a call of suspicious activity arrested two other individuals on drug-related charges.

Officers reported that after they located the vehicle in question and made contact with the driver, they could smell a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from inside. The driver was identified as Savanna Adkins and after first giving officers a false name, the passenger was soon identified as Clarence Mills III. He was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants and taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded almost 74 grams of marijuana, a little under 19 grams of meth, five Suboxone pills and assorted drug paraphernlia, as well as $1870 in cash.

Items seized during arrest of Clarence Mills, Savanna Adkins (RPD, BBB)

Both were transported to the Roane County Jail and they charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of heroin, methamphetamine, Suboxone, and marijuana as well as with criminal simulation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mills was also charged with criminal impersonation.