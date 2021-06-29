THP: Two motorcycle wrecks claim two lives

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two separate motorcycle accidents Sunday in Campbell County left two people dead.

The first crash happened at around 5:30 pm on Long Hollow Road, when the THP said that 23-year-old Timothy Lewis, Jr., of LaFollette failed to negotiate a curve while riding his motorcycle, crossed over the center line and collided with an SUV. Lewis died at the scene, according to the THP.

The second deadly accident happened at around 9:30 pm on Old Middlesboro Highway, when 19-year-old Bailey Wright of Knoxville ran into a car at the intersection with Bethlehem Road. He, too, died at the scene.
No one in either of the other vehicles involved in Sunday’s crashes were injured, and no charges will be filed, according to the THP report, which also states that both Lewis and Wright had been wearing helmets at the time of their crashes.

