THP: ATV wreck sends juvenile to hospital

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a juvenile was injured in what was described as a rollover ATV accident Wednesday night.

The THP says that 43-year-old Jeffrey Flora of Ohio had been headed west on a Polaris ATV on Mariner Point Road in Campbell County’s Cedar Creek area when he lost control of the ATV and went off the side of the road before overturning.

One of the two juveniles on the ATV with Flora was injured and flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

The THP investigation is continuing and we will update you as developments warrant.

