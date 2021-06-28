They’re back! Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts return Saturday, July 3

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast after a long break for safety-related measures preventing COVID-19.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by American Legion Post 172 and VFW Post 12051.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, July 3rd at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. Breakfasts are normally held the 2nd Saturday of every month, but is being held this month to coincide with all of the special community events planned for Independence Day.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

August 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by MIG: Madison Insurance Group. September 11th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.