TDOT grant to fund improvements in LaFollette

(Press release, submitted) State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) announced today that the city of LaFollette will receive a $901,930 Multimodal Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The grant will fund improvements to SR-9 from Old Jacksboro Hwy. to 5th Street, including construction of sidewalks and crosswalks.

“This is a very sizable grant and I was very pleased to support it,” said Sen. Yager, “I appreciate TDOT for recognizing the local need and congratulate our local officials who helped secure a successful grant application. These funds will help to improve our efforts to make LaFollette’s streets, sidewalks and crosswalks safer.”

Rep. Powers said, “Improving our streets for walking, biking, and transit is essential to the continued growth and success of LaFollette. I appreciate our city leaders for their partnership in creating a more livable community for our citizens.”

TDOT’s Multimodal Access Grant is a state-funded program created to support the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users through infrastructure projects that address existing gaps along state routes. Multimodal Access Grant projects are state-funded at 95 percent with a 5 percent local match.