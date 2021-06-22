TDOC introduces new service for crime victims

(TDOC press release) The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has launched Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE), a free service that provides crime victims, their families and concerned citizens with reliable information about custody status changes and criminal case information for offenders who are currently in the custody of TDOC.

The VINE system allows individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications, have more control over the type of notifications received, and choose the method in which they are notified. Additionally, because many county jails already use the VINE system, TDOC hopes this addition will help to streamline victim notifications. VINE will be used in conjunction with TDOC’s current victim notification system, which provides written notice of offender’s location, transfer, sentence expiration, release, and parole eligibility.

Anyone wishing to receive updates via VINE should log on to VINELink.com, select Tennessee from the dropdown menu, and search for the offender by name or offender ID. Once located, register to receive notifications by phone, email, TTY, and text message. Live operators are also available to provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 888-868-4631.

TDOC’s Victim Services Unit serves all victims of crime and provides not only notification services to keep victims informed but also offers crisis intervention and advocacy, community education and referrals to other state and community resources.

If you are a victim of crime and have questions about notifications, resources or services available to you, please email [email protected].

