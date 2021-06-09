‘Tails & Tales’: Summer Reading Program at Clinton Public Library is underway

The Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is off and running, with the theme of “Tails & Tales.”

Registration for the summer eading program has been underway since mid-May and will continue all the way up to July 1st, with special programs June 8th through July 30th. After you sign up, keep a reading log of all the books you read this summer, return it at the end of the summer, and get a prize. Kids and teens will be able to pick up their prizes during the finale on July 30th, or any time the following week during regular library hours. Adults will be entered into a drawing for a gift card prize and will be notified during the last week of July if they won.

There are programs all summer for everyone from young children to adults.

For the pre-schoolers, Family Storytime programs will be held every Wednesday, at 10:30 am on the front lawn of the library, where Ms. Kelly will read stories to the kiddoes and make crafts with them.

With animals being the theme in 2021, the Clinton Public Library has lined up some really interesting guests who will be bringing some really interesting animals. All of these will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 pm, beginning on June 15th, when the experts from Wildefell Wolves will be there, hosting a Q-and-A session and introducing the family to an actual wolf. Other special guests are also lined up, including Ijam’s Nature Center on the 22nd, and the Anderson County Beekeepers Association on June 29th.

On Tuesday, July 6th, it will be time to “Scrub-A-Dub-Dub” with an outdoor, water-filled program where kids will learn how to clean up after an oil spill. July 13th, check out some amazing animals as the Zoomobile from Zoo Knoxville heads to Clinton to introduce everyone to cool animal friends. On the 20th, their guest from the Gray Fossil Site will show you how to dig for fossils and learn about the past. On Tuesday, July 27th, learn how to make fun origami bookmarks, and then be sure to attend the Summer Reading Program Finale on Friday July 30th at 5 pm, where there will be a Pet Parade and a fundraiser for the Anderson County Animal Shelter, along with crafts, games and snacks.

There are also events for teens this summer, including on Monday, June 21st at 5 pm, when attendees will learn how to make winter shelters for stray cats. On Monday the 28th at 5, be there for a “wild time” making animal-themed room decorations. Monday July 19th, teens can come in and craft a pair of bookends featuring endangered animals and on the 26th, are invited back to learn how to make DIY “pocket sloths.”

Adult programming is also available. On Thursday, June 24th, check out the library’s Facebook page as Melody teaches you how to create a fishtail braid. Tuesday the 29th at 5:30 pm, the Anderson County Beekeepers Association will be hanging out on the library lawn with everything you need to know if you want to start keeping your own hives. In July, you can learn how to fold towels into cute animals with “Towel Origami (7/1, 2:30 pm), plus yu can take part in this summer’s Adult Book Club, which will be discussing Elizabeth Letts’ The Eighty-Dollar Champion at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 12th. And, on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 pm a panel of animal experts will sit down and answer any questions you may have about animals, from what to do about barking dogs to how to start raising your own chickens and everything in between.

The Clinton Public Library is also offering computer classes every Friday at 12:30 pm on its Facebook page. On June 11th, it will focus on how to register for summer reading, followed by a lesson on animal webcams on the 18th, and how to avoid phishing scams on the 25th. The lesson on July 9th will be on making video calls, the 16th will focus on genealogy resources and the 23rd will be on how to turn in your summer reading forms online.

For more information, or to register, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org. You can also call 865-457-0519, or send an email to [email protected].