Storage buildings to be sold June 12th

L & L Storage will sell eight (8) storage buildings on Saturday, June 12th at 10 am.

The sale will be held at 216 Joe Owens Road, east of I-75’s exit 122 and just past Habanero mexican Restaurant (on your left), and all sales are for CASH ONLY.

For more information, call Charlie Lyons at 865-567-6254.