State education officials to take tour of 50 school districts this summer

Tuesday, the state Department of Education announced the Accelerating TN 2021 Tour, described as a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities.

Department members, elected officials, and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement.

Tennessee officials say that the state has “led the nation in supporting students throughout the pandemic, prioritizing education policy and programs to ensure our children are set up for success.”

During a special called legisltaive session of the General Assembly’s in January, legislators passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act which set forward a path for all districts’ current and future summer programming opportunities to benefit students.

In addition, this summer, districts and schools are in the process of planning how to spend their portions of historic federal COVID-19 relief and recovery funding, amounting to approximately $4.2 million for K-12 education in Tennessee, to accelerate student achievement.

To highlight this important work, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, along with department staff, state and local elected officials, and community partners will be visiting 50 of Tennessee’s school districts this summer to connect directly with students, educators, and stakeholders.

According to a press release, some planned highlights of the Accelerating TN 2021 bus tour include visits to Summer Learning Camps and After-School STREAM Mini-Camps, as well as Reading 360 Early Reading Training. The Commissioner and her guests will partake in district leadership roundtables, as the schedule allows, discussing federal stimulus investments as well as events highlighting state, regional or district work.

The schedule for the Accelerating TN 2021 Tour, will include a stop to visit the Clinton City Schools on Wednesday, June 16th.