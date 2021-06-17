Smokies lose again, 3-0, to Lookouts

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (11-25) were shutout by the Chattanooga Lookouts (22-15) 3-0 at Smokies Stadium Wednesday night. The Smokies bullpen allowed just one run over five combined innings and Chase Strumpf had two of the Smokies six hits in the loss.

Wilson Garcia opened the scoring in the third inning, homering to left field to give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead. Chattanooga wasn’t done in the inning as Lorenzo Cedrola’s two-out single scored Jose Barrero. Chattanooga’s final run scored in the sixth, Chuckie Robinson doubled, moved to third on a single, and scored on Garcia’s RBI groundout.

Smokies starter LHP Ryan Kellogg (L, 0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings. LHP Brandon Hughes allowed one run on three hits in two innings. RHP Ethan Roberts and RHP Garrett Kelly combined to get the final nine outs, they struck out three and did not allow a run.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series at Smokies Stadium on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. RHP Cam Sanders (0-2, 4.59) will face off against RHP Dylan Baker.

Thursday night at Smokies Stadium is Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Tickets for the remainder of the series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

