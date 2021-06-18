Smokies bats awaken, tally 12 unanswered in 13-7 win

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (12-25) fell behind the Chattanooga Lookouts (22-16) 6-1 after three innings Thursday before scoring 12 straight runs in their 13-7 victory at Smokies Stadium. Chicago Cubs No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Brennen Davis and No. 7 prospect Christopher Morel both finished with four hits and reached base five times in the win.

The Lookouts scored once in the first, then in the second, Lorenzo Cedrola hit a three run home run to extend the lead to 4-0. Davis’s solo home run in the bottom of the second, his first of the season, put the Smokies on the board.

Chattanooga scored twice in the top of the third to go up 6-1. In the bottom of the third, Darius Hill hit a two-out, two-run single to cut the Lookouts score in half. Hill then scored on Davis’s RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The Smokies took the lead for good in the sixth. After Nelson Maldonado doubled, D.J. Artis hit a two-run home run to tie the game at six. Carlos Sepulveda then singled, and scored on Morel’s RBI double to put the Smokies in front. In the fifth, Sepulveda hit a two-run single, then in the sixth, Maldonado hit an RBI single to extend the Smokies lead to 10-6.

Morel hit an infield single in the seventh, then stole second and third and scored on a throwing error to extend the lead. In the eighth, Morel hit a two-run double to put the Smokies up 13-6. Yoel Yanqui’s RBI single in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

LHP Ryan Lawlor (W, 3-0) earned the win, striking out three over two perfect innings. LHP Bryan Hudson allowed just one hit and had four strikeouts in three scoreless innings. Morel finished 4-for-5 with three RBI and Davis finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and four runs scored. Sepulveda and Maldonado both had three hits in the win.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series at Smokies Stadium on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. RHP Erich Uelmen (0-4, 5.12) will start for the Smokies.

Friday night at Smokies Stadium is Canadian Appreciation Night. Tickets for the remainder of the series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

