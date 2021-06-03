Smokies, Barons game suspended Wednesday

Jim Harris

Wednesday night’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons was suspended in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday night with no score.

The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a seven-inning game to follow Thursday night beginning at 6 pm EDT.

Neither team had a baserunner before Wednesday’s game went into a lengthy delay, as the Barons’ Konnor Pilkington retired all nine Smokies he faced, striking out four. Smokies starter Luis Lugo retired all six Barons he faced, and was set to take the mound in the bottom of the third before the game was delayed and ultimately suspended.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

