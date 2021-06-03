Smokies, Barons game suspended Wednesday

Wednesday night’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons was suspended in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday night with no score.

The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a seven-inning game to follow Thursday night beginning at 6 pm EDT.

Neither team had a baserunner before Wednesday’s game went into a lengthy delay, as the Barons’ Konnor Pilkington retired all nine Smokies he faced, striking out four. Smokies starter Luis Lugo retired all six Barons he faced, and was set to take the mound in the bottom of the third before the game was delayed and ultimately suspended.