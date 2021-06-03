Singing Sunday at Woodland Park

Jim Harris

The Roy Freels Singers will be performing Sunday, June 6th during the 10:45 am church service at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Pastor Tim Kimsey welcomes everyone, and if you need more information, call 865-483-9469 or 865-253-0017.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

