Singing Sunday at Woodland Park

The Roy Freels Singers will be performing Sunday, June 6th during the 10:45 am church service at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.
Pastor Tim Kimsey welcomes everyone, and if you need more information, call 865-483-9469 or 865-253-0017.
